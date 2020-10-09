Environmental School pulls invasive plants in Maple Ridge park

Green Team, ARMS and Adopt-a-Block partner in cleaning up Reg Franklin Park

Volunteers with the Maple Ridge Environmental School show they got invasive Himalayan blackberries pulled out by the roots. (Special to The News)

The Green Team environmental charity was in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, partnering with the students of the Maple Ridge Environmental School to remove invasive plants from Reg Franklin Park.

They also worked with the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) to help improve a tributary of their namesake river.

“It’s a wonderful example of non-profit and community collaboration,” said ARMS executive director Greta Borick-Cunningham. “With funding from the Pacific Salmon Foundation, we were able to connect with the Lower Mainland Green Team’s awesome volunteer base to do good for the environment right here on Morse Creek.”

There were 41 students from the Environmental School who helped pull invasive Himalayan blackberries. These plants out-compete low-growing native vegetation and spread rapidly, reducing biodiversity.

“We are a charity with a mission to inspire stewardship of nature by connecting diverse individuals through hands-on educational environmental activities,” explained Green Team program manager Alexandra Woudzia. “We tackle issues such as social isolation, lack of sense of belonging, community engagement, and sustainable communities through ecological restoration activities.”

They are planning another day of Himalayan Blackberry removal on Nov. 8 through the Green Team, ARMS and Maple Ridge Adopt-a-Block. Interested volunteers can contact organizers at www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/



