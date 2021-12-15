Equine therapy association’s fundraiser raises $1,700 in Maple Ridge

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association’s (NFTRA) Winter Open House Fundraiser was a successful event.

According to the volunteer office manager, Lisa Couture, the event raised $1,700.

“Our event was amazing!” she said, adding she hoped for a larger fundraiser next year. “It was lower than other fundraisers we have held. However, each fundraiser is so different. We are just so grateful to everyone who came and their generous donations!”

The event, held on Dec. 12, saw several members of the association show up and donate. This funding will be used to support the Therapeutic Riding program.

“From horse care expenses, supplies, instructor wages and subsidizing rider lessons, it has been a struggle to get through these COVID times, but thanks to our generous supporters and donations we have stayed open. We couldn’t have made it through this year without that support and as we continue to try to rebuild our program to pre-covid numbers we will be looking to raise as much as possible,” said Couture.

While this fundraiser’s donations were lower, Couture said that they are still accepting donations.

“It’s never too late to donate! Donations can be made to us through Canada Helps, by using our phone number at the Return-it Depot, mentioning our name at time of purchase at the Maple Ridge Liquor Store on 207th Lougheed Highway, by E-transfers to manager@nftra.ca or by calling our office at 604-462-7786.”

The association will be hosting an online auction soon, a date for which is yet to be determined. However, several beautiful pieces have already been donated by volunteers and supporters.

Their next session will begin Jan. 10, 2022 and they will be focusing on more fund raising as soon as the year begins, including a horse show, duck race and a Pub Night later in the year.

