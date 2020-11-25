A mental health event for seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be accessible via Zoom. (Black Press Media File)

Event to help Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors beat the blues of COVID-19 pandemic

Beyond the Blues is being hosted by the Seniors Network

Mental health and well-being is at the top of most people’s minds during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For older adults, though, the increasing loneliness and social isolation they are experiencing as a result of public health guidelines meant to keep them safe from the disease, is taking a toll.

So, the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie Seniors Network will be hosting Beyond the Blues, a mental health awareness event to steer seniors towards tips and advice about weathering the pandemic, and informing them on where to find helpful COVID-19 resources and supports.

Beyond the Blues is about prevention, catching problems early and connecting to local help in a fun, friendly and interactive way,” said Heather Treleaven with the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network.

“Our research shows anyone can benefit from attending,” noted Treleaven.

Beyond the Blues is a free, virtual event that can be accessed with the teleconferencing app Zoom or simply by telephone.

The event will include a presentation by Nadine Jans from Uptimize Coaching, Counselling and Training Inc. and will be a source of information for seniors who are dealing or know someone who is dealing with a downward spiraling mood, anxiety, risky drinking, stress, and overall mental well-being.

Information on local resources and referrals to counselling services will also be provided.

“The information and activities are designed to support people in educating themselves so that they can see what’s going well for them, and also know what to do next if they or someone they care about is affected down the road,” added Treleaven.

Beyond the Blues will be taking place from 10 to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 on Zoom.

The Zoom link is https://mapleridge-ca.zoom.us/j/91743682610?pwd=Yy8yNTFhZS8ybzFxQkJJRjEwcFFrdz09.

For more information go to admin.heretohelp.bc.ca/beyond-the-blues/fraser-valley-2020.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
