Excitement stirring for annual chowder competition in Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District

Schools from Lanlgey and Abbotsford also taking part

Secondary school students from across the district – and beyond – will be trying their best to cook up the best chowder at the annual Chowder Competition being hosted by Garibaldi secondary.

About 150 students will be taking part in the event that has been taking place in the school district since 2005.

High schools across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be taking part, in addition to schools from Abbotsford and Langley as well.

The competition, which is being coordinated by Chef instructor Brent McGimpsey, has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past students have created culinary delights like clam chowder, sparerib chowder, citrus-cured salmon chowder, Cajun chowder, smoked chicken and bacon chowder.

So, now students are excited to get back in the kitchen and see what other flavours they can dream up.

Sysco is a sponsor of the event along with the Canadian Halibut Association.

The competition takes place Friday, May 20, at Garibaldi Senior Secondary School.

