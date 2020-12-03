Exhibition by Maple Ridge artist brings environment back to the forefront

A Maple Ridge artist is trying to keep the environment in the public eye during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new online exhibition.

What’s Happening features the work of Zoran Malinovski and consists of 16 drawings detailing the natural world.

Each piece is 51 by 41 centimetres and is done in colour pencil on paper.

Malinovski started the project in 2007 and just came back to it recently.

“His inspiration has always been the natural world – plants and animals – and naturally we are all concerned about the state of the environment,” said his wife Angie Malinovski, who is in charge of his publicity.

READ MORE: Artist brings dreams of da Vinci to ACT

“He’s trying to draw the attention to how beautiful this planet and this nature that we live in is,” she said.

The first five drawings show the world as it once was with lush greenery, clear blue skies and intact glaciers. The following four, starting with a drawing of a black sky, symbolize the cumulative damage caused by the human activity, read the writeup on the artist’s website.

Then there are six pieces that show the species that suffer because of the damage humans have done, including: bleached coral; a single bee; salmon; a bear; and an image of three eagles.

The project closes with an Edelweiss flower that is meant to symbolize, both, the resilience of the natural world, along with a warning, that if people do not make an effort to save the environment, only a few “strong and isolated species” will survive.

“Giving hope that with sufficient effort at least some damage can be repaired.”

Angie noted that the pandemic has resulted in the subject of ecology, “that was so much in public view last year”, to fall to the wayside.

“This is a small attempt to kind of keep the issue going and trying to say, let’s not forget about it,” she said.

What’s Happening can be viewed at zoranmalinovski.com.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibit



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.