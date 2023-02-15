Explore geodes and gems at Maple Ridge Lapidary Club show

Maple Ridge Lapidary Club member, Mike Stewart poses with his recent soapstone carving “THE KRACKEN” also showing a musical note carved by Mike’s wife Brigitte. Mike and Brigitte are vendors at the show Feb 25, 26. 10 to 4 p.m. each day. (Special to The News)

Crack a geode, learn about rocks, or admire beautiful hand-made jewellery at the annual Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s Rock and Gem Show.

Over two days at the end of the month 18 vendors will be set up at the new Albion Community Centre, where Walter Pinder, past president of the club, said they are expecting about 1,500 people to attend.

Club members will be displaying their own work and some will be holding demonstrations of different lapidary techniques including the use of an ultra-sonic drill to make holes in beads, how to make cabochons or the rounded-top rocks that is found in jewellery, and silversmiths and soapstone carvers will also be demonstrating their skills.

The “world famous” crack a geode booth will be at the show, added Pinder.

“Geodes are rocks that have hollow centers and are full of crystal growth on the inside,” he explained. “So you can buy a geode and we will crack it open for you and you will be amazed.”

A live auction will take place each day of the show at 2 p.m. where people will be able to bid on interesting rough rock and mineral specimens. There will be hourly door prize draws and a free children’s craft table.

Food and refreshments will be provided by students in the culinary program at Samuel Robertson Technical with money going back into the culinary program.

Pinder, a silversmith himself, will be doing metal casting demonstrations where designs are created in sand before pouring in molten metal to make the shape.

The club puts on two events every year: the Rock and Gem Show and a market.

“Maple Ridge Lapidary Club started in 1958 and as far as I know we’ve had a show every year except for the last three years with COVID,” said Pinder.

Everybody should come to this years show, he added.

“Kids of all ages. People interested in rock. People interested in collecting rock, making things with rock, and people interested in artistic efforts,” he said.

Pinder noted they are a family oriented club and cater to anyone from five years to anyone in the excess of 95-years-old.

The Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s Rock and Gem Show will be taking place from 10-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 24165 104 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Admission is by donation.

