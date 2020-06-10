FABULOUS: 92 years young and Pitt Meadows widower going strong

Send in your Fabulous Senior picture to contests@mapleridgenews.com before end of today

Pitt Meadows’ own Francesca DeGroot is 92 years young and has been nominated as a Fabulous Senior.

“Mrs. DeGroot inspires me, and I feel she deserves some recognition from her community,” said Donna Lynn Prior in sending in a picture and a little history about her mentor.

Originally from the Netherlands, she was a young lady when Canadian soldiers arrived to free her town, Prior noted. She immigrated to Canada and married a widower with two children, “whom she loved and raised as her own.”

DeGroot remains active – walking and swimming every day – when the pool is open.

A widow herself, DeGroot knits hundreds of hand puppets that are distributed to children worldwide each year through the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Program.

“She willing helps anyone in anyway, who she can, and has been showing support for frontline workers during the pandemic by displaying colourful hearts in all her windows and going out onto her porch at 7 [p.m.] to bang on a pot,” said Prior – who first met her four years ago in her capacity as a healthcare worker.

“Now, I consider her a friend.”

News readers are encouraged to share pictures and potentially win some loot while paying homage to a special senior in our life.

Send in a photo of a special local senior in your life, tell us why they’re significant to you, and you could win a $150 gift card through the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge seniors honoured in novel ways for Seniors’ Week

Organized through the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network and the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, this photo contest welcomes public submissions from people of all ages.

Participating is easy. You have until the end of the day today (Monday, June 8) to enter and all entries go into a draw.

Simply send your Fabulous Senior photo to contests@mapleridgenews.com. It will be added to a virtual photo exhibit that will be displayed here on The News website and our social media channel.

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

contestmaple ridgePhotographyPitt MeadowsSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge joins regional initiative to simultaneously re-open services

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows resident concerned about CP’s plans for third track

Resident says there is a lack of transparency about project

One year later: Family remembers Maple Ridge man, friend killed in Osoyoos boat crash

The boat trip marked the one year anniversary of Trask and Ellison’s deaths

Maple Ridge joins regional initiative to simultaneously re-open services

22 municipalities are coordinating re-opening dates in an attempt to simplify and lessen confusion

New reservation system for Golden Ears Provincial Park amid controversy

Will allow campers to reserve spots live online

LETTER: Justice for Jassi might finally be coming

Former principal deserves accolades for effort to keep Sidhu’s memory alive

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

Support bats by participating in the B.C. annual bat count

Mystery of the duct-taped dog in Abbotsford has happy ending

Owner found, and tape proves to be a plastic muzzle

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

Most Read