Maple Ridge’s Alice Gallagher turns 99 next month, and her granddaughter nominated her as a Fabulous Senior during Seniors Week. (Special to The News)

FABULOUS: Maple Ridge granddaughter grateful for inspring ‘Big Mama’

Send in your Fabulous Senior picture to contests@mapleridgenews.com before end of day Monday

Alice Victoria Gallagher turns 99 next month, and her granddaughter has nominated her as a Fabulous Senior.

“My grandma is like another mom to me. She has lived with my parents my whole life,” explained Erin Duff.

“I am grateful that I was able to have her so close. My boys and her other great grandchildren lovingly call her Big Mama, even though she’s the smallest one in the family,” Duff shared.

Gallagher was born in La Blanche, Que. in 1921.

A single mom to three kids, she drove across the country to start her life in B.C. In the late 1950s.

Through the years, she has lived in various cities in the Lower Mainland, but for the past 14 years she has called Maple Ridge home.

Some of her favourite things include a good game of cribbage, a cup of tea, baking, and – of course – time with her eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

RELATED – SHARE: Photo contest spotlights significant seniors

Remember, in celebration of Seniors Week, News readers are encouraged to share pictures and potentially win some loot while paying homage to a special senior in our life.

Send in a photo of a special local senior in your life, tell us why they’re significant to you, and you could win a $150 gift card through the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge seniors honoured in novel ways for Seniors’ Week

Organized through the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network and the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, this photo contest welcomes public submissions from people of all ages.

Participating is easy. You have until Monday, June 8 to enter and all entries go into a draw.

Simply send your Fabulous Senior photo to contests@mapleridgenews.com. It will be added to a virtual photo exhibit that will be displayed here on The News website and our social media channel.

Seniors

SHARE: Photo contest spotlights significant seniors

FABULOUS: Maple Ridge granddaughter grateful for inspring ‘Big Mama’

