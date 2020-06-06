FABULOUS: Maple Ridge granddaughter grateful for inspring ‘Big Mama’

Send in your Fabulous Senior picture to contests@mapleridgenews.com before end of day Monday

Maple Ridge’s Alice Gallagher turns 99 next month, and her granddaughter nominated her as a Fabulous Senior during Seniors Week. (Special to The News)

Alice Victoria Gallagher turns 99 next month, and her granddaughter has nominated her as a Fabulous Senior.

“My grandma is like another mom to me. She has lived with my parents my whole life,” explained Erin Duff.

“I am grateful that I was able to have her so close. My boys and her other great grandchildren lovingly call her Big Mama, even though she’s the smallest one in the family,” Duff shared.

Gallagher was born in La Blanche, Que. in 1921.

A single mom to three kids, she drove across the country to start her life in B.C. In the late 1950s.

Through the years, she has lived in various cities in the Lower Mainland, but for the past 14 years she has called Maple Ridge home.

Some of her favourite things include a good game of cribbage, a cup of tea, baking, and – of course – time with her eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

