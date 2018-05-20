Face pies for $5, all for a good cause

Managers at Save-On-Foods, ValleyFair Mall location have volunteered their faces as targets to raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

The Generations play at the Save-On-Foods fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital. (Contributed)

Managers at Save-On-Foods, ValleyFair Mall location, have agreed to receive pies – in their faces – all for a good cause Sunday afternoon.

Staff at the Save-On-Foods location are fundraising for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Each year the team at Save-On hold two big fundraisers and a dozen smaller ones with proceeds going towards the hospital.

So far this year staff have raised $26,000 and are hoping to raise a lot more when they donate the money on May 26.

Until 3 p.m. today there will be a barbecue with smokies and hot dogs and music by Generations featuring Mike Walker on lead vocals and guitar.

One manager and two assistant managers will get the pies in their faces starting at 3 p.m. in the parking lot outside the store

The opportunity to throw the first pie is being auctioned off to the highest bidder. So far bids are at $252.

Every other pie will be $5 each.

The store is located at 22703 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge.