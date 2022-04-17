Families celebrate Easter Funday in Pitt Meadows

Children dressed in the purples and bright pinks of Easter, with bunny ears poking up from their heads, were scouring the trees of Harris Road Park this morning looking for Easter eggs.
Hundreds of families enjoyed the Easter Funday event hosted by the City of Pitt Meadows in Harris Road Park on Sunday morning.
There was face painting, sack races, horses to be ridden, photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts and of course an easter egg hunt in the woods.
After the fun, each child left with a goodie bag.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.