Families celebrate Easter Funday in Pitt Meadows

Photos with the Easter Bunny were a popular attraction at Easter Funday in Pitt Meadows. (Neil Corbett/The News)Photos with the Easter Bunny were a popular attraction at Easter Funday in Pitt Meadows. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Searching for Easter eggs in the trees if Harris Road Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)Searching for Easter eggs in the trees if Harris Road Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Two-year-old Avery Bohmer finds some Easter eggs. (Neil Corbett/The News)Two-year-old Avery Bohmer finds some Easter eggs. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Winter Marie Laycraft, 7, gets a butterfly on her cheek. (Neil Corbett/The News)Winter Marie Laycraft, 7, gets a butterfly on her cheek. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Vida Acchione, 8, on the left is able to hop with the best. (Neil Corbett/The News)Vida Acchione, 8, on the left is able to hop with the best. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Anson Tang, 5, and Joey Tang, 8, make Easter crafts. (Neil Corbett/The News)Anson Tang, 5, and Joey Tang, 8, make Easter crafts. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Children dressed in the purples and bright pinks of Easter, with bunny ears poking up from their heads, were scouring the trees of Harris Road Park this morning looking for Easter eggs.

Hundreds of families enjoyed the Easter Funday event hosted by the City of Pitt Meadows in Harris Road Park on Sunday morning.

There was face painting, sack races, horses to be ridden, photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts and of course an easter egg hunt in the woods.

After the fun, each child left with a goodie bag.

