Families dress up for Trick or Treasure

The Ghostbusters are local realtor Sandy Hachey, husband Murray and Brandon, 8, and Summer, 7. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Yuuki Van Der Veen found a pumpkin she could carry. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Superhero family Isabel Aguero, Remy Scorsone, Camilla 5, and Emily, 11 months. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Sherry Boudreau as Princess Poison Ivy. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Vicki Davis of Ela Made Me Do It ladles her soup. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Melissa Maltais, the executive director of the Haney Farmer’s Market. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Leah Steen, 14 months. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Mio Molnar of Baker Breee farms as a bottle of ketchup. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Ineke Boekhorst of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, which organized the Trick or Treasure promotion for Halloween. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

There was Halloween fun at the Haney Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning, as families dressed up for the Trick or Treasure promotion and costume contest.

Many of the market merchants also got dressed up for the occasion, which was a free family event with a treasure hunt, loot bags, photo booth and more.

The city’s Celebrate the Night Halloween event happens in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday from 5-8, with fireworks at 7:30 p.m. There will be interactive displays, live performances, a costume contest, food trucks and more. The city is expecting the event to attract large crowds, numbering in the thousands.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
