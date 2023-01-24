Christy Tsang and Jenny Kim are looking forward to game nights at the library. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Christy Tsang and Jenny Kim are looking forward to game nights at the library. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Family Game Nights coming to Maple Ridge Public Library

Board games galore, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Whether they want a game as straightforward as Sorry, or as complex as Settlers of Catan, residents will be spoiled for choices available in the games closet at the Maple Ridge Public Library.

Tuesdays are now Family Game Nights, from 6-7:30 p.m., as the local library keeps up with the growing trend of people playing board games.

“It’s a way to connect, and board games are an awesome way for friends and family to get together,” said librarian Amanda Geofroy.

She said games are also a great support for literacy, through reading, numeracy and following directions.

The games can not be checked out like books, but people are welcome to play at the library, and all ages are welcome.

The game nights will run until April 25.

Games and Toysmaple ridgePitt Meadows

