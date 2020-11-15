Troy Gagnon reads In Flanders Fields at the Gesthemini Gardens Cemetery cenotaph. (Special to The News)

Family observes without their father – for first time

Randy Cooke, who died in August, used to insist family attend Remembrance Day ceremonies each year

Kathy Cooke said her family would always make fun of her husband Randy for buying so many poppies each year.

“There could never be enough,” she pointed out.

The three-term Pitt Meadows councillor used to instill a reverence for honouring veterans in his family.

“My husband and myself have raised four children in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, and all of them know the importance of attending remembrance day every year,” she said.

“We would drag them along in the early years, and later they would go on their own, and continue to do so.”

This year was the first year the family would observe the day without Randy joining them.

Randy Cooke passed away in August at age 70, after battling a difficult illness for a few years.

“Even when he didn’t have the energy or stamina for much of anything, he would still attend,” his wife said, “I cannot remember one he didn’t attend through the 46 years we were married. “

READ MORE: Randall Cooke served three terms at city hall

This year Kathy Cooke met up with a few members of her family at Gethsemini Gardens Cemetery for a small private ceremony to honour those who sacrificed their lives in the Great Wars.

Her grandfather Ernest Gagnon, fought in both the First World War as well as the Second World War, while her father George Gagnon served in the Second World War.

Cooke’s father, John Cooke, drove a tank in World War Two.

“We arrived and read In Flanders Fields together, and then played The Last Post and some bagpipe music from our cell phones,” she said.

“Then we held our minute of silence and placed wreaths at the cenotaph, before my brother said a few words honouring our family members, and all those who served our country.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Father and son, Ernest and George Gagnon pose together in their uniforms. Ernest served in both World War One, and then served with his son in the Second World War.

Previous story
All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at the legislature. There are calls for the provincial government to provide translations of the updates in languages other than English. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interpreters for B.C.’s COVID updates would boost awareness of pandemic protocols, advocate says

Kulpreet Singh says province should provide interpreters for languages other than English.

L to R: Ken Gagnon, Troy Gagnon, Jeremy Cooke, and Austin Cooke remember their family war vets at Gethsemini Garden Cemetery Cenotaph in Surrey. (Special to The News)
Family observes without their father – for first time

Randy Cooke, who died in August, used to insist family attend Remembrance Day ceremonies each year

There will be not Santa Claus parade or Christmas festival this year. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge Drive-through for Santa Cause cancelled

The event was to be held on Dec. 5 at the Albion Fairgrounds

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge writer says toppling statues is about getting skeletons out of closet

Removal of name of Canada’s first prime minister at university prompts letter writing

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning April 26, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)
Eight Langley Township firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Another 20 may have been exposed

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.). (Platinum Athletic Club)
Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

Platinum Athletic Club says people attended club while waiting for COVID-19 test results

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Current conditions on Hwy 97C. (DriveBC)
Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update 2 a.m.

The lease on Hangar 17 at Langley Regional Airport is being disputed in court, as the Township tries to end it and the tenant tries to hold on. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth group used airport hangar as clubhouse and rode segways onto runways, lawsuit claims

A legal battle has erupted over a cancelled hangar lease at Langley Regional Airport

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Most Read