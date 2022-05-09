Jana Seale was at the farmers market performing and selling CDs out of her guitar case. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Farmers market season begins in Maple Ridge with 1,800 visitors

The Haney Farmer’s Market opened for the first stand-alone market on Saturday morning, with an estimated 1,800 coming to see the vendors in Memorial Peace Park in downtown Maple Ridge.

There were 34 vendors, and executive director Alex Pope said that should be increasing in the coming weeks. In particular, farmers are finding that cool weather has their produce about two weeks behind where it would normally be, and that has delayed the start of their participation in the market, said Pope.

“I thought it went really well,” he said of the first market. “We had several vendors sell out, and it’s always a good thing when they sell out.”

There was an earlier Farmer’s market this year, but it was part of the Earth Day festivities in Memorial Peace Park in April. This was the 19th year of the market.

Pope said market goers can see the website farmersandmore.org, which is the Fraser North Farmers Market Society site, and there find lots of information about each market. It includes a site map with the vendors, and links to each one of the vendors.

You can look at Bak’d Cookies at one end of the market, and Humblebee Meadery at the other – and read about the products they have, dates they will be at the Haney market, and links to their social media and business pages.

The market will run Saturday mornings from May to October, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New this year, there will be a Pitt Meadows at Spirit Square on the first and third Tuesday of the month from June until September, from 3-7 p.m.

