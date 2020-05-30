People take part in the Father’s Day Walk Run for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC in Chilliwack on June 21, 2015. This year’s event will be a virtual one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Progress file)

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

This year you can simply step out your front door and start moving to participate in the Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC is typically held in various cities throughout the province, but this year it will be a virtual run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now no matter where in the province you live, you can participate in the event on Father’s Day.

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and the goal of this event is to create awareness of the number-one cancer in men and to raise money to provide research scientists the opportunity to continue life-saving work.

To start the event off on Sunday, June 21, Prostate Cancer Foundation BC will be hosting a virtual opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the run/walk will officially start at 9:30 a.m.

After dashing around their neighbourhood, racers can watch an online presentation at 11 a.m. where top fundraisers will be recognized and there will be some entertainment.

Registration for the event is $35 and you can sign up at thefathersdayrun.ca.

Since the Father’s Day Walk Run started in 1999, more than $2.5 million has been raised for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC. These funds have gone primarily to support research, awareness and programs for prostate cancer patients. The foundation has funded scientists, purchased equipment, and helped newly diagnosed men cope with the life-altering challenges that come along with a prostate cancer diagnosis.

READ MORE: 40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancerfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up
Next story
ON THE PAGE: FVRL Express launches Monday

Just Posted

LETTER: How about a fashion contest for COVID face gear

Not trying to make light of the pandemic, but how about a community competition, no age limit

ON THE PAGE: FVRL Express launches Monday

It’s as easy as click, pick, and go at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows libraries starting next week

LETTER: Doctor calls foul on plea for hazard pay

Dr. Walton doesn’t believe he deserve any thing more for working during COVID

Virtual gala brings dinner to the door and money to locals in need

Maple Ridge Community Foundation is holding a ‘Night In Gala’ fundraiser on June 13

Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

After two and a half months of being closed, people can once again check books out of the library

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

B.C.’s police watchdog probing death of Richmond man in alleged shoplifting incident

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is asking any witnesses to come forward

Most Read