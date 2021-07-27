Final appointment made to Ridge Meadows RCMP leadership team

A new member has been added to the Ridge Meadows RCMP senior staff.

Insp. Jayson Lucash is the final member to be added to the leadership team, following on the heels of the appointment of Insp. Adam Gander at the beginning of June.

Lucash is not new to the detachment. His first posting out of the depot in 1996 was to Ridge Meadows.

And, during his 25 years with the RCMP, he has served throughout the Lower Mainland, in the north and southeast districts of E Division. He has served as a collision reconstructionist, watch commander, traffic services unit manager, officer in charge of north district traffic services, and most recently, he completed his second stint as detachment commander.

The senior leadership team is hoping to build a highly visible, community based policing model for the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, said media relations officer Const. Julie Klaussner.

In addition to Lucash, and Gander, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows saw the appointment of a new top cop (officer in charge) back in January, when Supt. Wendy Mehat took over temporarily and then permanently after the previous Supt. Jennifer Hyland left to join the new Surrey Police Service.