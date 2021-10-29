Final market for the season this Saturday

Haney Farmers Market opened its doors on May 1. (The News files)

Organizers urge community to dress up in Halloween costumes for the day

The Haney Farmers’ market will be hosting their last market for the season this Saturday.

The market, which opened its doors on May 1 this year, after a toned-down version from last year due to COVID, will be having its last market of the season on Oct. 30.

Last year, the market had around 18 vendors compared to the previous year’s 65 vendors, due to the pandemic-related restrictions.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge secondary’s senior girls field hockey team are the Fraser North Champions

This year however, the market had between 30-40 vendors every Saturday at the Memorial Peace Park.

Organizers are hoping to see community members dress up in costumes for Halloween, at this year’s final market of the season.

On Nov. 27, residents will get a chance to experience the market once again, special for the holidays. The Haney Holidays Farmers Market will also be held at the Memorial Peace Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ALSO READ: Pope will be running Haney Farmers Market