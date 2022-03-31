Final sendoff finally scheduled for Maple Ridge historian who passed in 2020

Cliff Park was one of Sheila Nickols’ favourite places to walk. (Special to The News)

A passionate proponent of the history of Maple Ridge will finally have her official sendoff.

Sheila Nickols Passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, but a memorial service just wasn’t possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daughter, Sharon Greysen, said they cancelled service plans twice before because of ever changing COVID restrictions.

“The reception and socializing part of a memorial was very important to Mom and to us,” explained Greysen.

“We could not choose only 50 people, and would not have been able to have the type of reception after the service that we had planned- and that Mom truly wanted for everyone,” she added.

The service is now scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m., on what would have been Nickols’ 87th birthday.

It is going to be live streamed, as well as recorded and saved for people to be able to watch at their own convenience.

Anyone wishing to attend in person will have to wear a mask in the church. However, when guests are sitting having snacks, masks won’t be required.

Vaccine passports will no longer be required as of April 8, a day before the service.

The service is being held at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road, in Maple Ridge.

The live stream and recorded video can be accessed at bit.ly/sheilanickolsmemorial.

