First Ridge Meadows Recycling Society curbside truck in 1980. (Special to The News)

Final week for tickets to Maple Ridge gala celebrating 50 years of recycling

The gala will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 28

This is the final week to purchase tickets to the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society’s Gala Dinner and Dance.

The event is to mark the 50th anniversary of the society in Maple Ridge.

In 1972, a group of like-minded environmentalists started a small recycling program in Maple Ridge after being inspired by a visit to the very first Earth Day event.

They built their first recycling collection depot in a backyard shed and would later move it to donated buildings by the Cottonwood Landfill.

This group of people would eventually evolve into the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society that now operates the custom-designed Maple Ridge Recycling Depot in partnership with the City of Maple Ridge.

From the depot runs a fleet of curbside recycling trucks that visit more than 24,000 homes per week in the community.

James Thorhaug, an alumni of the recycling society, and his band, will be providing live entertainment for the evening and catering will be provided by the Sunflower Cafe.

The gala will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Whonnock Lake Centre, 27871 113 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails, dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., presentations will be made at 7:30 p.m., and at 8 p.m. the live music and dancing will begin.

Tickets for the event are $75 each and a 10 per cent discount will be given to current members of the recycling society.

To purchase tickets call the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society at 604-463-5545.

Payments can be made by credit card over the phone or by bringing a cheque or cash in-person to the recycling depot at 10092 236 St. in Maple Ridge.

For more information go to the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society webpage.

