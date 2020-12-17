Langley Township firefighter Stephanie Thurston and her dog Felix are also featured in this year’s fundraising calendar. (Natalie Amoore/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Firefighter calendar boasts super cute factor

Langley Township fire crew return with a popular, and ideal last-minute gift idea

There’s still time to get hold of this gift that keeps on giving, and it only costs $10.

It’s the annual Township of Langley firefighters calendar, and it has some real cuties captured on the pages inside.

It’s not the traditional firefighter calendar showing hunking or cute crew members looking all seductive.

Instead, this fundraising calendar featuring pictures of local firefighters and animals.

In fact, many of the firefighters have pictures with their own pets. Most of the animals are dogs and cats, but there’s also a goat and horse, explained project organizer Michael Thorpe.

“This calendar has a special place in the hearts of our members,” he said, noting he was inundated by members who were anxious to be a part of the project.

“There is so much support from the members of the fire department that the hardest job I have is selecting which photos get put into the calendar.”

RELATED: Golfers and firefighters repair Langley Hospice roof after raccoon visit

This year, the calendar’s theme is animal rescues, the centre spread featuring some stories of rescues made by Township firefighters.

“We know that for a lot of people, their pets are members of their family and as firefighters we serve to protect your whole family – even the four-legged ones,” Thorpe said. “…we work and train to ensure that the special skills needed to deal with animal emergencies are as sharp as any in our toolbox.”

From a cat in the tree to a horse in a mire or the rescue of a wild animal, when the calls come in, Township firefighters are ready to respond with “every ounce of compassion at our disposal,” he said, hoping the calendar captures the importance of that part of their job.

RELATED: Township firefighters raise nearly $4,000 for kids Burn Camp

Selling at only $10 each, the calendar is again expected to sell out with proceeds shared between Langley Animal Protection Society and the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society.

Calendars are available at Deadfrog Brewery, Otter Co-op, Ace Walnut Grove, Patti Dale Animal Shelter (LAPS), Small Creatures Pet Clinic, and the Shopper Drug Marts in Aldergrove, Murrayville, Langley City, and Willoughby.

