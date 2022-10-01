The Maple Ridge Fire Department is holding a boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (The News files)

Firefighters boot drive in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Saturday

Annual fundraiser to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows firefighters are running their annual Fill The Boot campaign to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Saturday, Oct.1.

The boot drive in Maple Ridge is organized by the Firefighters Chariable Society, and the firefighters will be at Save-On-Foods locations at ValleyFair Mall and 240th Street, bagging groceries, offering information about MD Canada, and taking donations.

In Pitt Meadows, the boot drive will see the firefighters collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in some high-traffic locations downtown, including at Save-On-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Startbucks, Real Canadian Superstore, Tim Hortons and the BC Liquor Store.

READ ALSO: Breaking the cycle: How one B.C. woman’s healing journey is being passed to her children

For more than 67 years, firefighters across Canada have been supporters of Canadians affected by neuromuscular disorders and Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Their fundraisers have raised nearly $100 million.

The donations have helped purchase wheelchairs, hospital beds, leg braces, walkers, respirators, and other life-changing equipment. They also support advocacy efforts to raise awareness and support positive policy changes. They also fund research that is helping Canadians live longer with access to groundbreaking treatments and therapies.

Those who miss the boot drive in person can donate online at filltheboot.ca

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge mayoralty candidates clash

