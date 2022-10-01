Firefighters boot drive in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Saturday

The Maple Ridge Fire Department is holding a boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (The News files)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows firefighters are running their annual Fill The Boot campaign to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Saturday, Oct.1.

#FireFighters from across Canada will be out in their communities this weekend hosting boot drives to raise critical funds and awareness for individuals and families affected by NMDs.

If you see a Fire Fighter helping to #FillTheBoot, please say hello, thank you or donate. pic.twitter.com/7ImYz1nvxC — Muscular Dystrophy Canada (@MD_Canada) September 28, 2022

The boot drive in Maple Ridge is organized by the Firefighters Chariable Society, and the firefighters will be at Save-On-Foods locations at ValleyFair Mall and 240th Street, bagging groceries, offering information about MD Canada, and taking donations.

In Pitt Meadows, the boot drive will see the firefighters collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in some high-traffic locations downtown, including at Save-On-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Startbucks, Real Canadian Superstore, Tim Hortons and the BC Liquor Store.

For more than 67 years, firefighters across Canada have been supporters of Canadians affected by neuromuscular disorders and Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Their fundraisers have raised nearly $100 million.

The donations have helped purchase wheelchairs, hospital beds, leg braces, walkers, respirators, and other life-changing equipment. They also support advocacy efforts to raise awareness and support positive policy changes. They also fund research that is helping Canadians live longer with access to groundbreaking treatments and therapies.

Those who miss the boot drive in person can donate online at filltheboot.ca