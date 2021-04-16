Firefighters looking for sponsors for charitable golf tournament

Golf tournament in need of sponsors. (Facebook/Maple Ridge Firefighters)

Maple Ridge firefighters are looking for sponsors for an upcoming charitable golf tournament.

The first annual Maple Ridge Firefighters Charity Tournament will be taking place June 11 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

Maple Ridge firefighter and charity treasurer Nick Virs said they met with the manager of Meadow Gardens Golf Club last week who went over the rules.

Hole sponsors, he said, are not allowed to put up a tent and instead of a shotgun start where everybody starts at the same time, they are doing separate tee-off times.

And, Virs only learned last Friday, they are only allowed 80 participants in the tournament.

“I have a list of golfers I have to call and tell them that we don’t have room this year,” he said, adding that it’s unfortunate that this year the golf club doesn’t have the space because of COVID regulations.

There are two sponsorship packages left.

A hole sponsorship will include a team of four for golf, valued at $500, a logo included on event advertising, the option to set up a table at a hole along the course, and two signs with the business logo placed at the hole. There are about 11 hole sponsorships available at $1,500 each.

READ: B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Gift sponsorships are also still available which will include a logo on event advertising, a business card added to gift bags and two signs with the business logo in a prominent area. They are $1,000 each.

However, Maple Ridge firefighter Nick Virs noted, if there is more interest in sponsorship, the packages can be adjusted to fit the need.

Virs is also planning a virtual silent auction and 50/50. He is hoping to get more donors for the silent auction.

READ: Maple Ridge firefighters asking for help to fill their virtual boot

This is the first year as a registered charity for the Maple Ridge Firefighters Charitable Society. It is run by Maple Ridge firefighters – career, paid-on-call, and retirees. They raise money for many causes in the community including: BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada, Friends In Need Food Bank, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, and Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

This year, Virs said, they won’t be dedicating the money raised at the golf tournament to any one charity.

In the future they would like the money to go towards Maple Ridge charitable organizations.

Meadow Gardens Golf Club is located at 19675 Meadow Gardens Way in Pitt Meadows.

For more information contact nickvirs@hotmail.com.

A link for the silent auction will be put on the charity’s website about a week before the tournament.

