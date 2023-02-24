Tickets are on sale for a fireworks fundraiser for Pitt Meadows Day. (The News files)

Fireworks fundraiser for 82nd annual Pitt Meadows Day celebration

Tickets are now on sale for a fundraiser to raise money for Pitt Meadows Day fireworks.

The Fireworks Gala is for adults only and will feature snacks, a DJ and dancing, a silent auction, a toonie toss, and a 50/50 draw.

A formal dress code will be in affect.

Last year, the first in-person Pitt Meadows Day fireworks event in two years, was put on by pyrotechnic company Celebration Fireworks at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

Thousands turned out for the 81st annual Pitt Meadows Day parade and festivities.

This is also the first fireworks fundraiser after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being put on by the Macnabs Real Estate Team & The Free Agents and will be held Saturday, April 29, at Sky Helicopter, 18799 Airport Way.

“Pitt Meadows Day is such a great family event and the yearly fireworks are such an important part of that day,” read a post for the event online.

READ MORE: Crowds huge as Pitt Meadows Day returns Saturday

ALSO: Spectacular fireworks show planned for Pitt Meadows Day

“We’ve set a lofty goal of raising enough money to pay for the fireworks, should we surpass our goal, extra funds will be distributed to local schools to ensure kids have sufficient sporting equipment and necessities,” said the real estate team behind the fundraiser.

Anyone who would like to donate to the silent auction are asked to email fireworksgala@gmail.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $35 per person. The event will run until about 11:30 p.m.

Drink tickets are $6 each or four for $20.

To purchase tickets go to eventbrite.ca.





