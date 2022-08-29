First annual Haney Block Party brings the Maple Ridge community together

The first annual Haney Block Party included rock climbing, an inflatable obstacle course, and many other family-friendly activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The first annual Haney Block Party included rock climbing, an inflatable obstacle course, and many other family-friendly activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Winners of the live building competition at the first annual Haney Block Party were awarded with various power tools prize packs. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Winners of the live building competition at the first annual Haney Block Party were awarded with various power tools prize packs. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Winners of the live building competition at the first annual Haney Block Party were awarded with various power tools prize packs. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Winners of the live building competition at the first annual Haney Block Party were awarded with various power tools prize packs. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Local artist Laura Johnson (right) painted the murals on the Haney Builders Supplies building and then organized their first Haney Block Party. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Local artist Laura Johnson (right) painted the murals on the Haney Builders Supplies building and then organized their first Haney Block Party with help from general manager Alex Yakovyshenko (left). (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of vintage vehicles showed up to the auto show at the Haney Block Party. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of vintage vehicles showed up to the auto show at the Haney Block Party. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of vintage vehicles showed up to the auto show at the Haney Block Party. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of vintage vehicles showed up to the auto show at the Haney Block Party. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Live music at the Haney Block Party included Venus and Mars (on-stage), Lauren Webb, and Danielle Ryan. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Live music at the Haney Block Party included Venus and Mars (on-stage), Lauren Webb, and Danielle Ryan. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue and other local emergency services participated in the first annual Haney Block Party on Saturday. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue and other local emergency services participated in the first annual Haney Block Party on Saturday. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

On Saturday (Aug. 27), Haney Builders Supplies hosted their first annual Haney Block Party, which saw hundreds of locals gather at the store to participate in a wide range of activities.

The party included a large inflatable obstacle course for children, a rock climbing wall, live music, a beer garden, food trucks, an auto show, and a live furniture building competition.

All of this was born from a collaboration between Haney Builders Supplies and a local artist named Laura Johnson, who explained that this entire endeavour was a major learning experience.

“It’s my first time being an event manager for something like this,” she said.

“We really want it to be a gathering place for local businesses,” said Haney Builders Supplies general manager Alex Yakovyshenko. “Somewhere that everyone can get together and support the community while having fun.”

Entry to the event was free, but visitors had the chance to contribute money by bidding on gift baskets that were donated by a variety of local businesses, with all of the proceeds being donated to the Friends in Need Food Bank Society.

More carpentry inclined visitors could also sign up for the live building competition as a way to give back to charity.

“There’s a new community centre just down the street that has 20 startup suites that are meant for young first-time renters,” explained Johnson. “These are people who don’t have any furniture or anything and can’t afford much.”

“The goal of the building competition was to build them 20 tables that they could use, one for each suite. Unfortunately, we’ve had some teams drop out for one reason or another, so to help us get to that 20 number, the high school wood shop class is going to lend a hand.”

These newly consutrcted tables will be going to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services building called Cornerstone Landing on 228th Street.

Johson and Yakovyshenko are already aiming their sights at next year’s event, which they say will involve even more activities.

“Next year, we want to collaborate with the city,” said Johnson. “The plan is to shut down part of 228th Street and make all of this even bigger.”

“The point of this thing is to provide a place where people can laugh, have fun, and spread joy,” added Yakovyshenko. “We’re all about positive vibes here.”

