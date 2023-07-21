First ever Teddy Bear Wellness Clinic takes place at Maple Ridge library

Abby Crawford, 3, watches as Elspeth Bowers checks her giraffe’s blood pressure during the first ever Teddy Bear Walk-In Clinic at Maple Ridge Public Library on Thursday, July 20. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Charlotte Crawford, 5, checks her Girafee’s ears during the first ever Teddy Bear Walk-In Clinic at Maple Ridge Public Library on Thursday, July 20. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Richard Kuehle has four-year-old Juliette O’Doherty Dagenais check her stuffie, named Bunny, its ears and then its temperature during the first ever Teddy Bear Walk-In Clinic at Maple Ridge Public Library on Thursday, July 20. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Lila Buckley, 6, attended the event with her stuffie Lila Frog, who has their heart and blood pressure checked by Elspeth Bowers. Lila Frog, Lila informed, had the frog flu. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Madeleine O’Doherty Dagenais, 6, has her stuffed toy, Lamby, bandaged up. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Natalie O’Neill, 4, with her fox, named Fox, that has its teeth cleaned during a dental checkup. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes – and with many different ailments – were brought to the Maple Ridge Public Library for a wellness clinic on Thursday, July 20.

About 50 children showed up with their parents for the Teddy Bear Walk-In Clinic, the first event of its kind at the library, to get their stuffie friends patched and checked up.

Each child was given a health certificate at the entrance to the event and were encouraged to attend each station to receive stamps – one stamp for each checkup given.

Some children informed library staff, who were nurses and doctors for the hour, that their stuffies had stomach aches, or were not generally feeling well. Some said their stuffies had broken arms or legs. And other told staff their stuffies had cancer and other serious diseases.

The first station the children went to, their stuffies were given a general check up – temperatures were taken and their ears were checked. At the next station the children and their stuffies met library staffer Elspeth Bowers who was playing the role of a nurse practitioner, who checked each stuffie’s heart beat and blood pressure.

Other stations had staff bandaging broken legs or arms of each stuffie and there was even a station where the stuffies received a dental checkup.

