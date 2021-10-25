First Repair Café sees over 70 items fixed for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society hoping to make repair cafes a regular fixture starting next year. (Leanne Koehn/Special to The News)

This year’s first Repair Café was successful with several community members going out to get stuff fixed despite the rains.

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society hosted their first Repair Café event on Oct. 23 at the Maple Ridge Seniors’ Activity Centre, to help citizens with all their repair needs and it was a wildly successful event according to the society’s Leanne Koehn.

”Saturday’s Repair Café went very well. We had 25 volunteers happy to be back and fixed, or attempted to fix over 70 items, including clothing, appliances such as lots of clocks & lamps, jewelry, furniture, and bikes,” she said.

The volunteers also saw several interesting items that residents brought in to get fixed such as, a cuckoo clock, scuba flippers, and a music box in the shape of a violin that had a secret compartment for a bottle.

The repair event returned after a long hiatus due to COVID and according to Koehn, the volunteers were looking forward to having the event again.

“We have missed connecting with residents, helping them learn how to fix stuff, and keeping things out of the landfill! Other municipalities have recently started holding Repair Cafés again, so it gave us confidence that we could hold a safe event as well,” Koehn said ahead of the event.

The society is now hoping to launch a full year of Repair Cafés with at least one per month, starting February 2022.

