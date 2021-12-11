First Yennadon Scouts, Cubs and Beavers to host Breakfast with Santa in Maple Ridge

Proceeds will be donated to the Friends in Need food bank

The First Yennadon Scouts/Cubs and Beavers are putting on a Breakfast with Santa event this Sunday, to raise funds for the Friends in Need Food bank.

The breakfast, will be held on Dec. 12 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eagles Hall, 23461 Fern Crescent in Maple Ridge, said Kristina Whitlock of the group. Pancakes, coffee and juice will be offered for breakfast, and there will be both indoor as well as outdoor seating available.

“This is the first year we have done a community event like this to raise funds for Friends in Need Food Bank. Santa will be there to take distance photos, and of course our yummy pancake breakfast will be served,” she said.

The group has been operational throughout the pandemic, with meetings held outside and with masks and other safety protocols in place. The breakfast would be an extension of these meetings now that restrictions have relaxed.

“It has provided the kids with a social outlet as well as continuing educational content and teaching them about supporting community,” said Whitlock.

To attend the event, people will need to pay a minimum of $2 per person donation, or $5 per family. They can also bring a toy or a food item to donate instead.

The group will be asking for proof of vaccination for those who opt for indoor seating, and masks will be required to gain entry indoors.

