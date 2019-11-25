Flappy, a lost Muscovy duck, with Drew Harknes of LAPS. LAPS is looking for a home for the stray waterfowl. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Flappy the duck up for adoption at Langley animal shelter

It’s not just dogs and cats at the Aldergrove shelter

The Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove is home to more than 100 cats and dogs, kittens and puppies – and one more unusual resident right now.

Flappy is a Muscovy duck who is up for adoption.

Originally identified as a female, Flappy was renamed after white plumage appeared at his throat, a sign he’s most likely male. A young duck, he has not been claimed by an owner, but was found wandering as a stray animal.

While the Langley Animal Protection Society mostly deals with domestic pets, the fact that Langley includes a large number of farms means the animal protection officers also have to pick up stray farm animals from time to time.

LAPS members have cared for multiple pigs – most recently an 800-pound porker named Theodore, who was eventually adopted out to a farm sanctuary in Duncan last year – but also ordinary livestock such as horses, cattle, and sheep, and even the odd emu over the years.

READ MORE: Langley’s 800-pound pig takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Most of the larger animals are reclaimed by their owners, or LAPS simply helps them round up the strays.

LAPS is now looking for a farm-type location for Flappy to live out his days.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Beyond Hello: 10 years and counting for Maple Ridge principal

Just Posted

$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

SD42 had to cover MSP for international students after government announcement in August

Fire hits Maple Ridge property, but still no power

Pitt Meadows couple set up gofundme after blaze

Maple Ridge residents readying for commute chaos

Buses stop running Wednesday to Friday

Recreation vehicle on Katzie reserve goes up in flames

Pitt Meadows firefighters say man lucky to get out

New fields of dreams for Maple Ridge

In two years, city has built four new, all-weather surfaces

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicts the air will drop to -5 and -10 C

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

VIDEO: School community rallies to family of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim

Dad says Jesse Brown is working hard at rehab

Flappy the duck up for adoption at Langley animal shelter

It’s not just dogs and cats at the Aldergrove shelter

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Most Read