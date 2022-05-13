Focus group needs input on emergency evacuation for people with disabilities in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Seniors Network is trying to build a template for Specialized Reception Centres

People with disabilities have more to think about when it comes to helping themselves if there was a major disaster in the community.

The most recent disasters including the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, the heat dome, and flooding, have been eye-opening events to make that push for being prepared.

So, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network is trying to build a template for Specialized Reception Centres that will ensure the needs of seniors and people living with disabilities and diverse abilities are met.

They want to know kind of assistance do people need to evacuate and what medical supports and services do people use on a daily basis.

The organization is looking for people to give their input in an upcoming focus group that will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the South Bonson Community Centre, 10932 Barnston View Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

It is a free event and lunch is included.

Funding for the focus group being provided by Disability Alliance B.C..

To register go to eventbrite.ca.

