Food bank volunteers help needy in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during pandemic

Friends In Need Food Bank executive director pleased and proud of her volunteers

Every night at 7 p.m. a chorus of pots and pans clanging together echo through the city in honour of frontline workers.

These workers include nurses and doctors who work in our hospitals, and paramedics, firefighters and police who are still out in the community, saving lives, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are those who are not paid for their service to the community, who need to be recognized as well.

They are also saving lives as they work on the frontlines every day making sure that thousands of vulnerable residents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have food on their tables.

They are making sure nobody in need is going hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers at the Friends In Need Food Bank are serving about 110 households that have registered for food bank services during March and April alone. Which means they are serving 785 households, up from 675 registered households at the end of February, noted executive director Mary Robson.

Robson has had to cut her volunteer force by about three quarters, in order to keep physical distancing guidelines maintained within the limited space in the facilities and also because a majority of her volunteers are senior citizens, at higher risk for getting the virus and becoming really ill with it.

But volunteers from the Hope For Freedom Society have stepped in, she said, helping to fill about 200 pre-packed hampers that are now being handed out each day.

Two bags on average go out to each client – one filled with non-perishable food items and the other with perishable items like milk and eggs.

And protocols have also changed for clients as well.

Physical distancing markers have been placed on the sidewalk outside the front of the facility in Maple Ridge, to keep people who are waiting for their food two metres apart.

For those who have a vehicle they are now able to “drive-through” to pick up their food.

The demand for home deliveries have also increased substantially, said Robson, who now has a roster of more than 30 volunteer drivers waiting for her call.

“It’s really quite amazing the response I’m getting,” added Robson.

“These are people putting themselves at risk. There have been a couple of people who are in quarantine that we are delivering to – not just self isolation – but actual quarantine,” she said.

Frontline workers at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries are seeing more demand for services, especially the school lunch bag program, said fundraising coordinator Amelia Norrie.

They started the program back up again the Tuesday after the Easter long weekend and delivered lunch bags for the existing registrants of the program at 14 schools across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Before the Easter long weekend they were delivering about 500 lunches a week. The school district has since told them they needed triple the amount of what they initially supplied – about 1,400 lunches per week.

“What we are seeing is not just the school-aged children who we serve Monday to Friday from September to June. We are seeing families in need now who have younger children, perhaps older children. And, of course with COVID, and people having one less or no income, we’re seeing an increase in the high schools as well,” explained Norrie.

The school lunch program provides lunch bags containing sandwiches, fruit, a snack and a drink to students in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district.

They have partnered with the Friends In Need Food Bank for perishable food items, like yogurts.

Currently they are making weekly hampers for families. Distribution stations have been set up at Maple Ridge Secondary School and Samuel Robertson Technical and volunteers from the Salvation Army go there to get contact lists and supplies for the week like loaves of bread, sandwich meat and snacks.

They prepare everything in their kitchen at the shelter location and then they put the food in crates and deliver it to the distribution stations Monday morning.

At the shelter building, workers at the Salvation Army have seen many changes to protocol, said Norrie, like hand washing, social distancing and safety protocols.

The community meal program is accessible now only by take-out meals at the shelter front desk. However, residents and guests at the shelter are still getting meals every day.

The Fraser River Indigeneous Society have been delivering frozen meals to the Salvation Army for distribution, in addition to delivering them to people in the community.

Demand for Community and Family Services is “insane”, said Norrie.

“It’s our busiest touch point right now is just trying to serve keep serving the people inthe communuity that would normally access our services through the shelter or the admin office and right now they can’t come in,” Norrie added.

Anybody who is in-house at the shelter is working with a case worker but community clients now have to make an appointment to access case workers.

Robson predicts that a long recovery period is going to be needed even after COVID-19 is deemed under control in the province. And she is planning for the long haul.

Right now her non-perishable inventory is at an all-time low. And, because all of the spring and Easter food drives were cancelled, she has had to rely on one-time provincial grant of $30,000 to purchase supplies.

She is also having trouble sourcing suppliers for milk, eggs and other dairy products, but Robson said, the supply chains are opening up again.

“When the state of emergency was declared, we saw an immediate decrease of about 40 per cent to 50 per cent. It is now back up to 80 per cent of what we were getting prior to March, but the amounts are very sporadic. Some days are good, some days we see very little,” said Robson about the Perishable Food Recovery Program.

But it is all the comments Robson’s volunteers receive about how grateful people are that they remain open during this difficult time, that make all the difference.

“One of our regular clients always makes sure that she thanks all the volunteers and staff – with tears in her eyes – for all that we are doing to help,” said Robson.

There are other times when some clients give her volunteers a round of applause.

“It is very heart warming to know that we are able to help and keep our services going throughout this time,” she said.

However, it is her volunteers she is most proud of.

“I’m just so proud and pleased with them and what they are doing.”

Marv Jones Honda will be matching all donations to the Friends In Need Food Bank dropped off at the dealership.

To make an appointment at the Salvation Army contact Bee Schroeder at 604-463-8296, ext. 108.

