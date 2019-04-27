Marianne Soltau, Manon Eburne and Anita Bettesworth are working on the Pitt Meadows food drive at the Wesbrooke on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Food drive in Pitt Meadows on Saturday

Donations at Wesbrooke and Save-On-Foods for Friends in Need Food Bank

There is a community food drive under way in Pitt Meadows on Saturday, to benefit the Friends in Need Food Bank.

The Wesbrooke retirement home is working with the residents and businesses of Pitt Meadows to see how much food they can gather in one day.

Members of the public are invited to get down to The Wesbrooke or to Save-On-Foods on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make their donations, and enjoy a hot dogs cooked by the Pitt Meadows Lions Club.

This is the sixth annual event, and last year it garnered 16 boxes of food and cash donations.

The donations wish list from the Friends in Need Food Bank includes diapers of all sizes, infant formula, baby foods, juice boxes, fruit cups, meals in a tin such as chili, ravioli and stews, healthy cereals, boost, ensure, granola bars and child friendly snacks, peanut butter, bathroom tissue and personal hygiene products.

 


