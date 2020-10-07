A drive-thru event hosted by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in Langley in June. (File photo: Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

Food truck fest makes last stop of the season in Maple Ridge

Seven food trucks will serve delicious drive-thru grub at Albion Fairgrounds Oct. 10-11

For Maple Ridge epicureans who feel they missed out on festival food this summer, there is one last chance to taste a variety of delicious victuals close to home.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be making its last stop of the season this weekend (Oct 10-11) at the Albion Fairgrounds on 105 Ave.

While in the past, festival goers would walk from truck-to-truck, enjoying their treats, this year the format is quite different.

READ MORE: Drive-thru food truck fest comes to Maple Ridge

In order to ensure safety, drive-through style service has been implemented, so the festival will see diners stay in their cars.

Additionally, all vendors will follow current safety guidelines including contact tracing, wearing proper PPE, and following strict sanitizing schedules.

A server wearing a mask will take payment from customers and then provide them their food on a tray.

The line-up for October 10th will include Big Red’s Poutine, Japanese Teriyaki Express, WINGS food truck, BC Taco, The Truckin’ BBQ, Tin Lizzy Concessions – Mini Donuts, and Steve-O’s Fried Chicken.

Sunday’s line up – which has yet to be announced – can be found on the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest website.

Festival owner/operator Jason Faria said the vendor menus will be following a Thanksgiving theme for the second day.

“One will have a turkey dinner poutine, one is going to have pumpkin spice donuts – they’re just going to try and have fun with it,” he said.

Maple Ridge was picked as the location for the last event of the season because the festivals last outing in the city was cut short by over two hours on its last day.

A traffic accident prevented vehicles from making it into the fairgrounds.

“Obviously it was a terrible situation there, so we wanted to come back and do something for Maple Ridge because the city has always been great to us,” Faria said, adding the festival is working with the City of Maple Ridge’s economic development office on an event for the winter as well.

Trucks will be serving up grub from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m this weekend.


Food & Dining

