Food trucks and a beer garden for Maple Ridge Canada Day celebrations

A plethora of good eats will be at the Maple Ridge Canada Day celebration in Memorial Peace Park.

From noon until 6 p.m. guests of the celebrations will be able to treat themselves to a list of foods ranging from sweet to savoury.

There will also be a beer garden.

House of Funk Brewing Co. will be serving up the suds near the event’s Main Stage, in front of the ACT Arts Centre, where those of age can take in the live entertainment while also enjoying an adult beverage.

Last call will be at 5:30 p.m..

Food trucks will line 224 Street including: Little oOties Mini Donuts; Dutchilicious Catering Services; The Mad Greek Food Truck; Japadog; Street Dogs; Rainbow Ice Cream; and Sweetside Candy.

Canada Day celebrations take place from noon until 6 p.m. at Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge.

