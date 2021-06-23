Food trucks coming to 2 Pitt Meadows parks

Food trucks will be able to operate in two popular Pitt Meadows parks this summer. (The News files)

Shawarmas, grilled cheese, poutine and hot dogs could be coming to a couple of Pitt Meadows parks this summer.

Food trucks have been given the go ahead to operate at two popular parks – Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and Harris Road Park – from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The pilot program was approved by council at a meeting on Tuesday, June 22.

Trucks will be allowed to operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, along with statutory holidays, during park hours. Operators can select their own hours of operation.

“We believe this program will enhance the recreational experience for visitors to our parks, provide more outdoor dining options and give vendors the opportunity to grow their small businesses right here in our community,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The city chose these two particular parks because they are popular destinations for both residents and visitors to the community, they are close proximity to major transportation routes, and they are at a distance from existing restaurants to ensure fair competition between food truck vendors and local businesses.

Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts explained that food trucks were carefully considered by the city.

“This pilot program is an opportunity to test their operation at two high traffic locations and to evaluate the best way to allow food trucks in the community, while considering concerns about possible impacts to our existing restaurants,” he said.

Food truck operators who are interested in participating in the pilot program can apply through the City’s business licence application process.

Community members and stakeholders will have an opportunity to provide feedback about the program in the fall.

Staff and Council will then consider that information and decide whether to permit food trucks on a permanent basis and to expand to more locations.

