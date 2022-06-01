(2017) Kelly Robinson with Shaw TV was one of four volunteers at the Parksville BC SPCA shelter on Friday, Aug. 18 to take part in the Lock-In for Love fundraising event. Volunteers were locked-in with a four-legged companion and had to raise money to earn their release. -Adam Kveton photo

For the love of animals ‘lock-in’ during BC SPCA fundraiser

BC SPCA hosts their lock-in for love fundraiser this month

It will take a lot of love, friends and some big bucks to get out of this situation.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, the BC SPCA is hosting its Lock-in for Love.

Animal lovers and local celebrities will lock themselves in kennels at BC SPCA shelters with the only hope of being free, is if they can fundraise enough money to let them out.

Those looking to bring love to vulnerable animals can help these pet enthusiasts by going down to their local shelters on June 23 and dropping off donations for their furry friends.

Funds can be raised for this event between June 1 and 23.

Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA said during the event on June 23, top fundraisers will have the opportunity to “lock in” there with an animal companion for their final fundraising push.

“This is our chance to pay forward the unconditional love animals give us every day, by helping those who have experienced pain or cruelty.”

Registration is free and to celebrate the event’s launch all donations made during registration will be matched up to $30,000 by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

To register, or for more information, visit lockin.spca.bc.ca.

