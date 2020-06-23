Former Pitt Meadows firefighter takes part in ALS walk with family

Rob and Traci MacLean pose with their daughters at the ALS walk at Merkely Park in Maple Ridge Saturday, June 20. Contributed photo

The MacLean family braved a soggy morning to show their solidarity in a march to raise funds to battle Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on Saturday, June 20.

Rob MacLean, a former volunteer firefighter in Pitt Meadows was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in August of 2019.

He and his wife, Traci tagged along with the Nadine Sands and her family on their walk around Merkely Park in Maple Ridge.

READ MORE: Marching for Mike in Maple Ridge: a homegrown ALS fundraiser

“She’s taken me under her wing, which is nice,” Traci said of Nadine Sands , whose husband Mike passed away from ALS five years ago.

“It was nice for my family to meet her family because I had only met her so far.”

Traci said her parents and some neighbours attended, so there was a pretty good group supporting Rob, who is still undergoing treatments.

“We’re off to Montreal on Wednesday,” she said, “He’s got a couple more trips there and then treatment’s doing to move to Calgary and Edmonton, as they have both opened up clinics.

She said she would like for some of the money raised from walks across the province to go towards more support services in B.C.

“Hopefully the awareness and money donated to ALS BC will bring much needed funding for clinical trials in our province so that ALS patients don’t need to travel out of province for their treatment.”

Anyone who wants to contribute is directed to the ALS Canada website.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

