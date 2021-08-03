Former Pitt Meadows residents organizing athletic event to raise awareness for Parkinson’s

Brothers Colin (centre) and Doug Plumb will be participating in the event alongside their father Norm, to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease. (Colin Plumb/Special to The News)

Former Pitt Meadows residents will be hosting their Grit Day event this August to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease and raise funds to help those suffering from it.

Colin Plumb, who was born and raised in Pitt Meadows, started the Grit Day event in 2019 with his family, after his father, Norm, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The now South Surrey resident, will be hosting this year’s Grit Day along with his brother Doug who lives in Vancouver.

“The day is designed to be a physical affair but the bigger picture is a greater sense of solidarity and community for our father who is affected by Parkinson’s and all those who are affected by the disease. But truth be told, anyone and everyone who is going through any physical or mental health ailment or issue, is welcome to get that sense of camaraderie and community,” said Colin.

The event which will start on Aug. 7 at 7 a.m., will raise money for Parkinson’s research, partnering with Parkinson’s B.C. and 100 per cent of the proceeds would go directly to the cause. Last year’s Grit Day video recap can be found here: https://bit.ly/3j4bHnP

Last year, the event raised $45,000 and this year, the goal for the event is to raise $75,000. Events such as two kilometre open water swim, half marathon, 100 kilometre cycling or spin, 10 kilometre rowing, grouse grind, 500 push-ups, 500 squats, 250 pull-ups and a 10 minute plank will be hosted throughout the day. And the event is jam-packed with activities “to push everyone and feel a physical struggle of almost what those suffering from the disease would, and the volume of activities is the only way we can do it.”

“It’s called Grit Day because we think the word encompasses what the day is about, but most importantly what our father and those with Parkinson’s have to go through. Cliche as it may sound, they have to have grit to go through what they have to do. On some days my dad cannot even put a pillowcase on, or tie his own shoes, or brush his teeth properly, so it requires a lot of grit and resilience to go through every day,” Colin said.

Norm will also be participating in the day’s activities, if not all, as many as he can, and at his own pace.

“Knowing him and the grit that he has, he will persevere even if his body isn’t feeling that well, he will be participating for sure,” said Colin, adding that his father, who is involved in contracting for glass and alumnium railing, has always been active, headstrong and has had so much mental strength.

“I know some days where it gets the better of him physically and mentally, but on a large scale, he has changed his mentality to take this up as a challenge to overcome,” he said.

Those who want to make a donation to Colin’s personal Parkinson’s BC Grit Day page could visit this site here: https://secure2.convio.net/psbc/site/TR/Champions/Champions_TR21?px=1083945&pg=personal&fr_id=1370.

“Any and every denomination helps and donors are issued an immediate tax receipt upon donation for donations over $20,” he said adding that going through the event, all the activities and doing it together to create a sense of community will also be so important.

