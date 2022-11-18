Four real estate offices in Maple Ridge are accepting donations of blankets and warm clothes until Monday. (Special to The News)

Four Maple Ridge real estate offices accepting blanket drive donations

Annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive collects warm clothing and blankets

There’s a few days left to drop off warm clothing and blankets with realtors in Maple Ridge for their annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive.

The drive is in it’s 28th year, and has been happening all week, ending on Monday, Nov. 21.

The local offices are Keller Williams Elite Realty at 550-20395 Lougheed Hwy., Macdonald Realty at 6-20691 Lougheed Hwy., Royal LePage-Brookside Realty at 11933-224th Street, and RE/MAX Lifestyles Realty at 22308 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

The campaign is a partnership of the Lower Mainland’s three real estate boards, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB).

The public can drop donations off at one of 100 plus participating offices. Realtor volunteers then sort and deliver the donations to organizations in the same area they were collected.

“With cold temperatures and increased precipitation forecast for November, our partner charities expect blankets and warm clothing to be in high demand across the region,” said Daniel John, chair of REBGV.

READ ALSO: New report estimates new living wage for Lower Mainland – and its higher than ever before

Since it began, the program has helped more than 450,000 people keep warm and dry.

Priority items are: blankets, sleeping bags, warm coats, jeans, pants, sweaters, scarves, gloves, mitts, hats, new socks and new underwear.

Each year, more than 18,000 Realtors in the region work with their clients and a network of charitable organizations in Lower Mainland communities to collect and distribute blankets and lightly used clothing to help more than 35,000 residents stay warm during the winter months.

READ ALSO: Site found in Maple Ridge for Emergency Weather Response shelter

