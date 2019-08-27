France and South Korea awarding medals to recognize Canadian veterans

The Ambassador for Peace Medal is from the Republic of Korea.

The Government of France is awarding its highest medal to all living Canadian veterans who directly helped to liberate their country between June 6 and Aug. 30, 1944.

There are two special medals available for veterans: the National Order of the Legion of Honour from France and the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Republic of Korea.

“These medals have been available for many years, but there are still some veterans who do not know they are available,” said Guy Black, recipient and Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

The Republic of Korea is presenting its Ambassador for Peace medal to all Canadian veterans, including those who have passed away, who participated in the Korean War and its peace keeping operations between 1950 and 1955.

Eligible veterans are being asked to contact Guy Black C/O 515 – 95 Moody St., Port Moody, B.C., V3H 0H2, or email Korea19501953@yahoo.com and include the subject veterans medals.

There is no fee involved.

