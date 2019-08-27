The Ambassador for Peace Medal is from the Republic of Korea.

France and South Korea awarding medals to recognize Canadian veterans

No cost involved for government issued medals

The Government of France is awarding its highest medal to all living Canadian veterans who directly helped to liberate their country between June 6 and Aug. 30, 1944.

There are two special medals available for veterans: the National Order of the Legion of Honour from France and the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Republic of Korea.

RELATED: Federal money to help veterans find housing, basic services

“These medals have been available for many years, but there are still some veterans who do not know they are available,” said Guy Black, recipient and Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

The Republic of Korea is presenting its Ambassador for Peace medal to all Canadian veterans, including those who have passed away, who participated in the Korean War and its peace keeping operations between 1950 and 1955.

RELATED: Feds sued for short-changing disabled veterans and alleged cover-up

Eligible veterans are being asked to contact Guy Black C/O 515 – 95 Moody St., Port Moody, B.C., V3H 0H2, or email Korea19501953@yahoo.com and include the subject veterans medals.

There is no fee involved.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maple Ridge residents flock to fair

Just Posted

France and South Korea awarding medals to recognize Canadian veterans

No cost involved for government issued medals

Cancer driver given renewed purpose

A retired banker from Maple Ridge now fills many of her days as a volunteer

Maple Ridge mother learns her daughter’s organs saved 5 lives

Tara Stroup hopes to meet the recipients of her daughter’s organs

Search and rescue plucks injured Maple Ridge hiker, hurt dog, off the mountain

Search plan filed, proper equipment, made rescue easier

Maple Ridge pitcher earns silver in national old-timers championships

The Battle River A’s 50-plus team lost to the Oakville Athletics in the finals

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

White Rock pier reopens 250 days after being destroyed in winter storm

Hundreds of people came to the beach Tuesday to walk the new structure

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Most Read