Fraser Health’s first baby of 2022 born in Surrey

Baby Joshua was Fraser Health region’s first baby of 2022, born at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Contributed photo)Baby Joshua was Fraser Health region’s first baby of 2022, born at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Contributed photo)
William, with parents Yan Zhang and Yu Cheng, holds his new sister, Florence, who was White Rock’s first baby of 2022. (Contributed photo)William, with parents Yan Zhang and Yu Cheng, holds his new sister, Florence, who was White Rock’s first baby of 2022. (Contributed photo)

Both Surrey and White Rock welcomed their first babies of 2022 on New Year’s Day.

According to Fraser Health, Eunyoung Kim and Bobby Shin of Langley celebrated the birth of their third child at Surrey Memorial Hospital, introducing baby Joshua to the world at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. – just one minute later than the province’s first baby of the year.

READ MORE: UPDATE: It’s a boy! B.C.’s first baby born at Victoria General Hospital

A little brother for sisters Hael and Haon, aged seven and five respectively, Joshua was also the first baby of the new year for the entire Fraser Health region.

The tyke weighed in at 3,260 grams (7.2 lbs).

Meanwhile, White Rock’s first baby arrived at 1:33 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Wee Florence, weighing 3,395 g (7.5 lbs), was born to Yan Zhang and Yu Cheng, and is a sister for William.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BabiesHospitalsNew Year's

Previous story
SHARE: Looking more like the B.C. Interior during winter
Next story
Extreme cold contributes to light pillars spotted in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Light pillars formed by Sarah-Jane Pepper’s home in the Webster’s Corners area. (Sarah-Jane Pepper/Special to The News)
Extreme cold contributes to light pillars spotted in Maple Ridge

The mountain range surrounding Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows offer a spectacular view, especially with the snow-capped peaks and blue skies. Margarita Sanchez took this picture from the dikes at 216th Street. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Looking more like the B.C. Interior during winter

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is ongoing at Haney Place Mall. (The News files)
COVID-19 vaccine clinic open at Maple Ridge Mall

The fire which started at around 2:30 a.m., blazed into the early hours of Jan. 3. (Kathy W./Special to The News)
VIDEO: Police, fire crew respond to fire at a house in Maple Ridge