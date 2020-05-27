Fraser North Farmers Market moves to online model for summer season amid COVID-19

Customers can order products online and pick up at Golden Meadows Honey Farm on Saturdays

Fraser North Farmers Market Society – formerly Haney Farmers Market Society – was gearing up for another season in Memorial Peace Park when the COVID-19 pandemic halted its usual market operations.

Melissa Maltais, executive director for the society, said the safety of clients and vendors was a responsibility that needed to be taken very seriously.

“All of a sudden we were faced with being in the position to make certain that the virus wouldn’t spread to our customers, staff and vendors,” Maltais said.

Knowing that the farmers already had crops in the ground and the goods would need somewhere to go, Maltais and the board decided to redo the market model by operating an online store and food distribution hub.

Customers can order farmers market products via the online store at Farmersandmore.org from Wednesday at noon to Friday at noon and pick up their goods at Golden Meadows Honey Farm (19950 Old Dewdney Trunk Rd) in Pitt Meadows on Saturdays.

“This new concept provided us with a way to keep everyone safe as best as we know how” says Maltais. “The farmers use safety precautions to harvest and drop off the produce, our staff wear masks and gloves to pick and pack your orders and then customers drive in to pick up.”

In fact, the staff even use a restaurant wait list app to allow customers to stay safely in their vehicles until their order is ready to pick up at the customer pick up table.

READ MORE: Live theatre performances to restart in October at ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge

Market staff continue to check safety guidelines and the BC CDC websites to make sure they are conforming to safety standards.

When the Province begins to lift restrictions in the future, the board and market staff said they will be reviewing how to manage market operations in the park.

“We’re hoping to provide customers with several delivery points should the restrictions stay in place for a long period of time. We are looking at working with community groups to make sure that we can serve of all our residents in the community” says Maltais.

“Thankfully the City of Maple Ridge, City of Pitt Meadows and our partners at Golden Meadows Honey Farm have been hugely supportive of our new model,” she added.

The food hub model operates every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Golden Meadows Honey Farm in Pitt Meadows.

Pre-orders can be placed via the website at Farmersandmore.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Cubs conduct porch-based food drive

Just Posted

Fraser North Farmers Market moves to online model for summer season amid COVID-19

Customers can order products online and pick up at Golden Meadows Honey Farm on Saturdays

In-class instruction for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools to resume June 1

Classes will be part-time, remote/at-home learning to continue

Maple Ridge Climate Hub urges city council to take action

Many neighbouring cities have declared climate emergencies

LETTER: Fearful guard dog training will bring undue noise and fear to Pitt Meadows

As a neighbour to another local dog-training facility, this resident pleads with council to vote ‘no’

Record numbers expected at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge this summer

Camping starts June 1

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Book will be a fairy tale for kids and benefit those particularly affected by the pandemic

BREAKING: Langley Gabby’s Country Cabaret announces ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

Owner Steve Gallagher ‘holds out hope’ of a new future for the 35-year-old nightlife hotspot

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Officials looking for answers after Abbotsford football star found dead in Sask. lake

Saskatchewan Health Authority looking into circumstances surrounding Samwel Uko’s hospital visit

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Most Read