Fraser Valley Regional Library to re-open all 25 branch locations on Aug. 4

Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items

Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) is preparing to welcome customers back inside all 25 locations beginning Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Branches had been closed to the public since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While adjustments have been made to comply with the directions of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC regulations, customers will once again be able to speak with staff and access to much of the library’s public space and services during specific hours.

This includes browsing the collection, computer and printer access, item returns, and more.

Gayle Martin, FVRL Board Chair and City of Langley Councillor, said staff found innovative ways to continue connecting and engaging with the community.

“FVRL’s reopening plan is an extension of that innovation as they worked diligently to coordinate with each of the 15 member municipalities to reopen all of the locations and ensure that all customers have equal access,” Martin said. “Staff has done an amazing job, and I thank them sincerely for their efforts and participation in planning.”

The libraries will reopen with robust safety precautions, including:

· Additional cleaning and disinfecting of workplace

· Quarantining received library materials for a 72-hour period

· Installation of physical barriers as a means to further protect staff and visitors

· Low building occupancy limits which aid physical distancing measures

· Greeter stations for directing library users

· Library visitors will be encouraged to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

· Verbal confirmation that visitors have not been exposed to or are not COVID-19 symptomatic

· Directional signage supporting physical distancing measures in the library

To help contribute to a safe environment for all, customers over the age of three are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during their visit.

People experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, or have had recent contact with someone who is ill, is asked to stay home.

For customers who prefer a more contact-free experience, an adapted FVRL Express service will continue while the libraries are open.

Customers can place holds on materials in advance.

Customers who have been notified via email that their holds are ready can call the library upon arrival and an FVRL staff member will retrieve their materials, check them out, and hand them to the customer at the door.

Scott Hargrove, FVRL’s CEO, added that staff have been working hard behind the scenes to create an in-person library experience that is welcoming and safe for all.

“We continue to re-imagine library services and create new ones based on the shift in customer behaviours and needs resulting from the ongoing pandemic,” Hargrove said.

To learn more about FVRL’s services, including hours of operation, FVRL Express, eCard sign up, virtual programs and digital content, people can visit www.fvrl.ca or call their local library.

Is there more to this story?

