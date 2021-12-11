Fraser Valley Toy Drive in Abbotsford supports Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

Cash and toy donations will go to communities throughout the region

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

A toy drive in support of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) is taking place Saturday (Dec. 11) in Abbotsford.

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd.

It is being run in a drive-thru format, making it as easy as possible for anyone who wants to help by dropping off cash or new, unwrapped gifts that are suitable for kids up to 18 years old.

The donations will help in Abbotsford and beyond, especially in communities impacted by the recent flooding and landslides.

Gifts are especially needed for teens and pre-teens. Gift suggestions on the LMCB website for 12- to 18-year-olds include sports gear, board games, headphones, makeup and gift cards.

For younger kids, ideas include arts-and-crafts items, building blocks, games and puzzles, and toys that spark the imagination.

The event also involved the Jim Pattison Foundation and 911 service providers, including Abbotsford Police.

The bureau also acts as the Christmas bureau for Vancouver residents, assisting an average of 1,000 families every year.

