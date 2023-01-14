Residents at Revera Sunwood will be celebrating Chinese New Year. (Google maps)

Residents at Revera Sunwood will be celebrating Chinese New Year. (Google maps)

Free Chinese New Year celebration at seniors retirement community in Maple Ridge

Revera Sunwood will be hosting event, open to the public

Revera Sunwood is hosting a free Chinese New Year celebration – open to the public.

At 1:45, Jessica Yue will be performing authentic Chinese fan dances for the seniors at the residence. The dancing will be followed by an authentic Chinese feast at 4:30 p.m., including chow mein, chicken fried rice, with authentic fortune cookies.

“Made by our own Matthew Ma,” said Poppy Kidd, director of active living with Sunwood, about the chef, who also plays the piano at the retirement residence.

“We celebrate different cultures. So it’s really important that we celebrate Chinese New Year because it is a big part of the community,” added Kidd.

READ ALSO: Hawaiian luau for residents of Maple Ridge seniors home

RELATED: Gingerbread cottage brings smiles and joy to Maple Ridge retirement community

In addition visitors will also be able to tour the residence.

Those interested in attending are being asked to RSVP with Tara Brandolini, community relations with Revera Sunwood at 236-333-5487 or at tara.brandolini@reveraliving.com.

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Revera Sunwood, 12241 224 St., Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trades showcase open to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows high school students

Just Posted

Residents at Revera Sunwood will be celebrating Chinese New Year. (Google maps)
Free Chinese New Year celebration at seniors retirement community in Maple Ridge

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters were pushing them out during June 2022. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident concerned there’s plenty of money spent on criminals but not homeless

The Ridge Meadows Burrards will make their picks in the WLA draft later this month. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards to make picks in WLA junior draft this month

RCMP’s Air One helicopter was used in the surveillance of two suspects driving a stolen blue truck in Maple Ridge on Jan. 12. (Marc Grandmaison/Special to The News)
Three stolen vehicles recovered by Ridge Meadows RCMP