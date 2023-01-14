Free Chinese New Year celebration at seniors retirement community in Maple Ridge

Revera Sunwood will be hosting event, open to the public

Revera Sunwood is hosting a free Chinese New Year celebration – open to the public.

At 1:45, Jessica Yue will be performing authentic Chinese fan dances for the seniors at the residence. The dancing will be followed by an authentic Chinese feast at 4:30 p.m., including chow mein, chicken fried rice, with authentic fortune cookies.

“Made by our own Matthew Ma,” said Poppy Kidd, director of active living with Sunwood, about the chef, who also plays the piano at the retirement residence.

“We celebrate different cultures. So it’s really important that we celebrate Chinese New Year because it is a big part of the community,” added Kidd.

In addition visitors will also be able to tour the residence.

Those interested in attending are being asked to RSVP with Tara Brandolini, community relations with Revera Sunwood at 236-333-5487 or at tara.brandolini@reveraliving.com.

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Revera Sunwood, 12241 224 St., Maple Ridge.

