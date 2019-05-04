Free comic book day falls on May 4

Event planned at Maple Ridge Library

May the fourth is also Free Comic Book Day.

Star Wars Day is of course May 4, as in “May the fourth be with you,” and this year it also falls on the first Saturday in May, which is the annual Free Comic Book Day. It’s a day where kids can walk into participating comic shops and even libraries and take home free comics.

Sector 2814 Comics and Toys in Maple Ridge is taking part, and so is the Maple Ridge Library. The library has a May the Fourth Be With You and Free Comic Book Day event on Saturday morning, with crafts, green screen photos, button making, creating your own comics, and tons of free comic books. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Free Comic Book Day 2019 features an amazing selection of comic book titles for the industry’s most anticipated annual event…” says a press release from Free Comic Book Day.

“Comic shop retailers chose fifty-one titles overall to be available on Free Comic Book Day: 12 gold sponsor comics and 39 silver sponsor comics that give fans a great opportunity to discover new titles and genres. This year’s announcement of silver sponsor comics includes such great titles as Minecraft, Disney’s The Incredibles, Little Lulu, Bob’s Burgers, The Amazing Spider-Man, My Hero Academia, Star Wars Adventures and more.

“Each year, we continue to push ourselves to bring fans the very best Free Comic Book Day experience,” said Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA. “The caliber, strength and depth of this year’s comic book titles is fantastic and independent comic book shop retailers all over the world can’t wait to treat fans and customers to an incredible day of fun, discovery, and learning about comic books and comic book shops.”

 


