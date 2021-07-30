Free concert featuring African soul sounds of Serengeti in Maple Ridge

Stand-up comedian Cliff Prang in Memorial Peace Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) Stand-up comedian Cliff Prang in Memorial Peace Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) Paul Tavai-Latta Polynesian Dancers Co will be performing on Aug. 20. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) Stand-up comedian Cliff Prang in Memorial Peace Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) Vancouver-based singer/songwriter Niki Kennedy performs under the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) Paul Tavai-Latta Polynesian Dancers Co will be performing on Aug. 20. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) Members of quintet esc., (The Escapes), perform for the City of Maple Ridge Happenings. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) Participants wait for a drive-in movie to begin at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News) (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge residents have been turning out in droves to enjoy Happenings – a summer concert series and drive-in movie festival in Maple Ridge.

Attendance has been at or near capacity at each of the events so far this summer, said Yvonne Chui, the city’s arts and community connections manager.

The series, that started in June, is averaging about 100-150 people at each event. But, there is still room for more, as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, noted Chui.

“They offer people a safe opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, gather and connect with friends and family and artists in Memorial Peace Park and the Albion Fairgrounds, Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot,” said Chui.

The B.C. Day long weekend will feature the African soul sounds of Serengeti featuring artist Sade Awele. The Nigerian-born singer is inspired by her Yoruba & Ibo heritage, and her latest EP project called Time Love Journey, released in October, received more than 50,000 streams within the first two weeks of its release. Gentil Mis, whose full name is Gentil Misigaro, is a multi instrumentalist, singer, and performer, who has received numerous awards including top 2014 Canadian immigrant, 2019 best East African diaspora male artist. Before coming to Canada, Misigaro and his family fled violence in Africa, moving from their village in Congo, to Rwanda and then to Uganda.

Happenings for a Small Stage features live performances in music, comedy, magic and dance by emerging and professional artists on Friday nights from 6-7:45 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park until Sept. 3. Each concert will feature two artists or acts per evening. And the in-person concerts are free. People can bring blankets or chairs, dinner, and their family and friends.

READ MORE: Summer Happenings start July 9 in Maple Ridge

There are only three spots left for the action adventure film Raya & the Last Dragon that will be playing at the drive-in at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot. Registration is a must because only 50 vehicles are allowed in. To register go to mapleridge.ca/2500/Register-for-Drive-In-Movies.

Happenings Drive-in Movies provides a low cost option for family and friends to see recent family-friendly flicks on a giant screen on Saturday nights until Sept. 4. Start time is around 9:30 p.m. or at sunset and cost $10 per vehicle.

RELATED: Multiculturalism theme of Happenings in Maple Ridge

Movies to come are: The Croods 2: A New Age; Spirit Untamed; Moana; Godzilla VS Kong; and Cruella.

Happenings is a year-long program that offers opportunities to celebrate Maple Ridge through community-oriented activities and programs in public spaces that encourage an engaged, safe and vibrant community especially in the town centre.