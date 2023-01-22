Free confidence program for girls coming to Maple Ridge

The BeaYOUtiful Foundation is behind the program to help build self-esteem in young girls

The BeaYOUtiful Foundation Confidence Program for Girls is a six week program starting at the end of January at the Albion Community Centre. (Special to The News)

A new program is being offered by the City of Maple Ridge to build confidence and self-esteem in young girls.

The BeaYOUtiful Foundation Confidence Program for Girls is a free, six week program where girls ages 8- to 10- years get together to connect and discuss various topics like gratitude, self-love, positive body image, media literacy, and goal-setting.

BeaYOUtiful Foundation is a national registered charity that was started as a passion project for Surrey model and actress Taylor Hui when she was only 17-years-old.

Hui notes on the foundation website that she was a victim of cyber-bullying and had many friends who suffered from mental health disorders.

So, Hui alongside her classmate Athea Zheng, launched their first pilot program at an inner-city school in Surrey where they mentored a group of young girls and watched them make new friendships and grow their confidence.

Hui decided she wanted to grow the program and brought it to other communities across Surrey, creating mentorship roles for other female leaders in the city.

The program has now gone nationwide offering group classes integrated with one-on-one mentorship sessions. Mentors are aged 18-to 40-years-old and are responsible for the teachings and guidance of the course, with a goal of building bonds between participants and lasting friendships.

Hui completed her Communications major at Simon Fraser University and has lived in several countries around the world, but now resides in Vancouver.

She founded the clothing company The Roster Clothing Co. that helps her raise money for the foundation.

BeaYOUtiful Foundation holds programs and events at recreation centres, community facilities, and elementary schools – and even holds workshops online.

To date, according to the foundation, more than 2,500 young girls across the country have been impacted by the foundation’s programs.

The BeaYOUtiful Foundation Confidence Program for Girls runs from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday, from Jan. 31 to Mar. 7, at the Albion Community Centre,

For more information look at the City of Maple Ridge Winter Program Guide.

