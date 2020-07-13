Free film for Ridge residents to mark Plastic Free July

The Story of Plastic can be viewed for free on any device

Leanne Koehn with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society will be part of a Zoom panel discussion on plastic. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A documentary that follows the impact of plastic around the world is being shown for free to recognize Plastic Free July.

The Story of Plastic, released this year on Earth Day, takes an international view of the whole process of plastic from extraction, to processing, to where it ends up in the world, and its impact on humans and the environment.

When Kirk Grayson with the Maple Ridge Climate Hub, the organization putting on the event in partnership with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, first saw the movie she described it as mindboggling.

“What stood out for me the first time I watched it was just how grotesque it was the mountains of litter that wash onto shores of countries where the country doesn’t have the infrastructure and the ability to deal with things like this,” she explained.

“How would I feel about that if that was happening in Burrard Inlet,” asked the environmentalist.

One of the big takeaways from the film for Leanne Koehn with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society was how nobody really thinks about what plastic is, where it comes from, who’s making it and why.

“The movie really showed how much of a bigger issue it is and how we really need to address that,” she said.

Plastic Free July started in Australia in 2011 as a month of awareness about ocean plastics.

It came onto Koehn’s radar about five years ago when she started recognizing the month. Now it is a worldwide event.

The month is to raise awareness, noted Koehn, about how much plastic people use. And, she said, she is encouraged about how many action plans for the reduction of plastic have come about in recent years from all levels of government.

Anyone wishing to see the movie can register online at Eventbrite or on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub Facebook page.

An access code for the movie and a Zoom panel meeting to take place at noon on Tuesday, July 14, will be sent to those that register.

The film can be viewed on any device.

A panel discussion, moderated by Grayson, will feature an in-depth discussion with Koehn and Jennifer Henry with Perk Eco Inc., a company that shows businesses how to recycle efficiently.

Grayson was most disturbed by what one activist intervied in the movie said, which was that children born today will not have a memory of a clean planet.

“That kills me,” she said.

