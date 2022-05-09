Free Fund Run T-shirts up for grabs

Those who register for the June run/walk before Wednesday qualify

Registering before Wednesday, May 11 to be part of the Fund Run annual charity race, participants qualify for a free event T-shirt and $5 off their registration fees.

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s annual charity event will be held on Sunday, June 5, starting at 9 a.m., at Fairview Elementary, and like many events is being offered in-person again for the first time in a few years.

For nearly two decades, the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Fund Run has been one of the ways local families have chosen to support health care in this community, hundreds of people each year raising thousands of dollars, while having fun doing it, said executive director Laura Butler.

“This year, the well-loved Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Annual Fund Run is back in person and we’re excited to be celebrating its 19th year,” she said, thanking those who still supported the event in its virtual format for the last two years.

“This year, we are running in memory of Anne Littlewood – one of the original organizers and participant in every single Fund Run since its 2004 inception,” Butler said.

“She left us far too soon, but she has left a beautiful legacy in our community.”

As in past, this year’s Fund Run will include a five-kilometre walk/run, a 10 km run, and a kids run.

There are three ways to register:

Register online until May 29, or in person at the hospital foundation office;

Register at package pick up the day ahead (Saturday, June 4), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marv Jones Honda;

Or, register on race day (Sunday June 5), between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. at Fairview Elementary.

Registration fees are currently $30 for adults and $5 for kids.

Butler reminds people to start now to collect pledges for the cause.

“For every $100 you collect in pledges, we’ll add your name to the grand prize draw,” she noted. “The more you collect, the more chances you have to win the amazing grand prize package.”

