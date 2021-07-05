Free, in-person concert for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Guests being asked to bring lawnchairs and blankets

Canadian singer-songwriter Christine Sherrington with Small Town Runaway performed at a previous Country Fest – before the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News/files)

A two-day, in-person, live concert has just been given the thumbs up for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest.

Lorraine Bates, executive director of the local agricultural fair that started June 15, 1901, is ecstatic, especially after they had to cancel the home arts and garden portion of the event because of a lack of entries.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for everybody’s patience in this COVID-time,” said Bates, asking people to bring blankets and lawn chairs as there will be no bleachers or beer garden this year at the fairgrounds located across from Planet Ice on Jim Robson Way.

This year, because of the ongoing pandemic, the fair was to be a two week event with 4-H competitors flooding the fairgrounds from July 17-23, followed by a weekend of entertainment, and then the second week reserved for the home arts competitions.

The fair is now scheduled to end after the final performance on Sunday July 25.

Concert headliners will include tribute bands to Heart, Bad Company, and Pat Benatar.

A full list of stage entertainment should be available later this week.

“Come and enjoy it,” added Bates.

“We are still alive and kicking,” she said of the fair.

“And we’re moving forward now – starting with this community-driven concert,” she noted.

For more information go to mrpmcountryfest.com.